With deep roots in BC’s cannabis culture, Blueberry Kush is a unique cross of a Blueberry strain and an unknown Kush cultivar from the west coast. Grown in a modern greenhouse in the Fraser Valley, pale green leaves and a generous cover of trichomes form extra dense buds on each short and bountiful plant. Blueberry Kush offers a harmony of blueberry, herbal, earthy, and spicy flavours with a citrus twist, from a collection of terpenes that include linalool, caryophyllene, limonene, and pinene.
Pure Sunfarms
