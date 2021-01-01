 Loading…

Blueberry Kush

by Pure Sunfarms

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

With deep roots in BC’s cannabis culture, Blueberry Kush is a unique cross of a Blueberry strain and an unknown Kush cultivar from the west coast. Grown in a modern greenhouse in the Fraser Valley, pale green leaves and a generous cover of trichomes form extra dense buds on each short and bountiful plant. Blueberry Kush offers a harmony of blueberry, herbal, earthy, and spicy flavours with a citrus twist, from a collection of terpenes that include linalool, caryophyllene, limonene, and pinene.

About this brand

Driven by a love of plants, Pure Sunfarms produces high-quality, BC-grown cannabis for the Canadian recreational market. Our deep farming roots combined with a legacy of cannabis cultivation and knowledge of growing at scale guides our uncompromising approach to quality. We select our strains based on flavour, potency, and their ability to thrive in our sunlight-filled, 1.1 million square foot high-tech greenhouse in Delta, British Columbia. Our cultivation team has collected detailed sunlight and environmental information at this location in BC’s Fraser Valley for more than a decade, which gives us an incredible depth of knowledge to adjust our cultivation practices on a plant-by-plant basis. We use a modern growing approach which allows for the control of heat, light, and energy the sun brings to maximize the potency potential of our plants. In this very precise environment, cannabis flourishes; sectioned into growing rooms that let us nurture plants at each stage of development differently through app-based monitoring. This way, our hands-on growing team can ensure our plants get exactly what they need to produce consistent and aromatic quality cannabis, grown with care, all year round.

