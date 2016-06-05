ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Blueberry Kush
Blueberry Kush reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Blueberry Kush.

Effects

747 people reported 5582 effects
Relaxed 60%
Happy 51%
Euphoric 45%
Sleepy 45%
Uplifted 33%
Stress 42%
Pain 36%
Anxiety 31%
Insomnia 28%
Depression 20%
Dry mouth 37%
Dry eyes 20%
Dizzy 9%
Paranoid 7%
Headache 6%

Reviews

989

Avatar for warriorprincess928
Member since 2017
why havent i tried this before! love it! feeling good!
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for PlantWitch-s
Member since 2020
Comes on slowly and wraps you up like a warm blanket. Indistinct herbal smell to my batch, but just what I needed for anxiety relief.
GigglyHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for moosepack
Member since 2020
Moosepack tends to smoke strains that offer a great sense of whats in front of them, and if I am able to make this account, leave a review, and talk about this strain then it's a top tier strain. Calming, relaxing for sure I am here typing away with my mind still active, the thought of the next word...
EuphoricFocusedRelaxedUplifted
Photos

Avatar for Ocksley
Member since 2020
strong smell, great taste, fun times.
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for BiCoastal
Member since 2015
Very relaxing for after a stressful day at work!
HappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for weazal
Member since 2012
Comes on pretty quickly with those definitive blueberry elements - glossy, saturated vision not dissimilar to Jack Herer. A speedy raciness in the chest that’s mildly uncomfortable, but is also the source of a driving energy that should be used to distract yourself from it. Intense head high similar...
EuphoricRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for MJ_OU_69
Member since 2019
Smells Great, Tastes Great, Feels Great! Awesome Strain for chilling with the guys watching movies and eating snacks!!! Really chill and relaxed feelings, with a good chill euphoria feeling. Definitely a main stay!!!
EuphoricGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed