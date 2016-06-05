We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Moosepack tends to smoke strains that offer a great sense of whats in front of them, and if I am able to make this account, leave a review, and talk about this strain then it's a top tier strain. Calming, relaxing for sure I am here typing away with my mind still active, the thought of the next word...
Comes on pretty quickly with those definitive blueberry elements - glossy, saturated vision not dissimilar to Jack Herer. A speedy raciness in the chest that’s mildly uncomfortable, but is also the source of a driving energy that should be used to distract yourself from it. Intense head high similar...
Smells Great, Tastes Great, Feels Great! Awesome Strain for chilling with the guys watching movies and eating snacks!!! Really chill and relaxed feelings, with a good chill euphoria feeling. Definitely a main stay!!!