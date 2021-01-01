Sour Diesel Seeds
About this product
Sour Diesel Seeds The Sour Diesel strain is an legendary strain from California that is perfect for indoor growing, and works well outdoors in warmer climates. Sour Diesel is a Sativa dominant strain that takes 10-weeks or more to flower. These extremely potent plants will grow to a height of up to 5 feet, with some stretching during early the flowering period. Characteristics of Sour Diesel Strain Sour Diesel strain is a very pungent, aromatic strain, and when grown in optimal conditions, the Sour Diesel Seeds will deliver impressive yields.
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
- Limonene
Sour Diesel, aka Sour D, is a sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Chemdawg and Super Skunk. Sour Diesel produces dreamy cerebral effects that are fast-acting and energizing. This strain features a pungent flavor profile that smells like diesel. Medical marijuana patients choose Sour Diesel to help relieve symptoms associated with depression, pain, and stress. Growers say this strain grows best in a dry, outdoor climate and has a flowering time of 77 days. Fun fact: Sour Diesel first became popular in the early 1990s and has been legendary ever since.
