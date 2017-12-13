 Loading…

  SkyBlue Vapor™ Concentrate Atomizer
SkyBlue Vapor™ Concentrate Atomizer

by SkyBlue Vapor™

This product is available online at skybluevapor.com Use Code " leafly10 " & Take 10% OFF your order! Standard with every pen kit we offer, our SkyBlue atomizer will surely exceed expectations.  The base of the atomizer is made from pure ceramic which helps maintain a cooler temperature while using the pen.  Ceramics take longer to heat up which helps with not only the heat, but also preserves the terpene profile of your concentrates.  Next we took the highest quality quartz to support the titanium heating coil.  Both quartz and titanium heat and cool very quickly.  This combination ensures that you are not vaping any material while the pen is not in use.  Overall, we feel this is the best atomizer for daily use.

Our low temperature vapes keep everything nice and cool. Cooler functioning temperatures allow you to save your stash, take more hits, and “Taste Every Terp™”. Combine this with our compact design and you have a discreetly operating pen that is virtually smell proof. The entire SkyBlue Vapor™ product line is hand assembled and quality assured right here in the USA! Our strict quality assurance process verifies that your pen is in perfect condition upon receiving, assembly, and once more before it reaches your door! We assure our vapes even further with a LIFETIME warranty. Check us out and use code "leafly10" for 10% off! Are you a veteran or a medical patient? We offer discounts specifically for you. Please visit skybluevapor.com/veteran-medical-patient-discount for more info.

Introduced in 2003 by Ken Estes, Granddaddy Purple (or GDP) is a famous indica cross of Purple Urkle and Big Bud. This California staple inherits a complex grape and berry aroma from its Purple Urkle parent, while Big Bud passes on its oversized, compact bud structure. GDP flowers bloom in shades of deep purple, a contrasting backdrop for its snow-like dusting of white crystal resin.

Its potent effects are clearly detectable in both mind and body, delivering a fusion of cerebral euphoria and physical relaxation. While your thoughts may float in a dreamy buzz, your body is more likely to find itself fixed in one spot for the duration of GDP’s effects. Granddaddy Purple is typically pulled off the shelf for consumers looking to combat pain, stress, insomnia, appetite loss, and muscle spasms. GDP blesses growers with massive yields which are ready for harvest following a 60 day flowering time indoors.

Wed Dec 13 2017
h........t
After 3 months of heavy use, I'm finally replacing my atomizer.
Mon Dec 11 2017
d........5
Honestly, I was skeptical at first. Can this atomizer really save me money? Well after packing a .25g amount of some OG wax and it continued to hit after an hour and a half later I was very impressed!! Only ten bucks to replace and I haven’t had to yet. It’s been 2 months since I bought the skyblue pen. Love it!