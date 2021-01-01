 Loading…

TheSeedPharm.com AK47 Marijuana Seeds are a premium strain of marijuana that contains a high amount of THC great for hanging out with friends and watching movies. Newbies be careful, too much and you will end up glued to the couch. The THC level is about 20-23%. AK-47 boasts very high yields in a short amount of time, making it a natural favorite by professional breeders and new breeders alike. AK47 Marijuana Seeds are best known to have white trichrome crystals around its buds; it may also have a reddish tint or both red and white. The buds are compactly arranged and may look like a sugarcoated vegetable. The effects of its high can be very complex; giving highs that can be recognized in both sativa and indica strains. Medically, patients have reported to feel euphoric, happy and uplifted. It is best used to relieve stress, pain and depression. AK47 Marijuana Seeds are great to treat Anxiety, Migraines, ADD/ADHD, Arthritis, Bipolar Disorder. The AK47 Marijuana Seeds has a strong, prominent smell that can be recognized meters away. Breeders may have to use measures to control its smell as it may bother the neighbors. It may display more sativa or more indica characteristics but the yields are the same. The only significant difference is its blooming periods. It can be cultivated indoors or outdoors using traditional methods or with alternative mediums like hydroponics.

We carry feminized, auto flowering, and medical marijuana seeds. You can buy our cannabis seeds through our site online. We are located in Canada so we make ordering comfortable for all of north America to buy our marijuana seeds for sale. The Seed Pharm is proud of our cannabis seeds for sale. If you are a medical grower or a craft grower, we have the best strains available in Indica, Sativa, and Hybrid for Cannabis Seeds. Our pot seeds for sale are strains that have large yields and high THC content. Our prices reflect the marijuana seeds quality and productivity. Buying cheaper marijuana seeds for sale maybe time consuming when producing the best plants on the planet. The Seed Pharm is dedicated in giving you the best quality service and as well producing high yielding marijuana seeds for sale. We have one of the biggest selections online of indoor and outdoor marijuana seeds for sale. Auto flowering marijuana seeds are quick to flower and will automatically flower during the light cycle. Our feminized seeds will produce female plants that is the smokable part which contains thc. We have some of the best deals online for marijuana seeds. Our stealth shipping will make sure that you receive your marijuana seeds for sale are received in good time. Buying our Canadian marijuana seeds is secure as we keep your information discreet and payment processing secret as well. You may pay for your pot seeds online by credit card, email transfer or cash. You can make your online order for your cannabis seeds by communicating with us on chat, phone and or email. We are always here to serve you and provide any answer you need to help with your growing of our marijuana seeds for sale.

AK-47

AK-47
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Don't let its intense name fool you: AK-47 will leave you relaxed and mellow. This sativa-dominant hybrid strain mixes Colombian, Mexican, Thai, and Afghani varieties, bringing together a complex blend of flavors and effects. AK-47 may deliver a steady and long-lasting cerebral buzz that will keep you mentally alert and engaged in creative or social activities. While its scent is sour and earthy, its sweet, floral notes can only be fully realized in the taste. 

 

