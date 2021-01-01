 Loading…

About this product

TheSeedPharm.com Purple Kush Marijuana Seeds are a premium world-renowned strain for its purple leaves and strong smoky taste combined with a very high THC level. Purple Kush Marijuana Seeds are an indica that emerged from the Oakland area of California as the result of a cross between Hindu Kush and Purple Afghani. Medically, patients feel happy, relaxed and sleepy. Purple Kush Marijuana Seeds are great to help relieve insomnia, pain and stress. Its buds are prescribed for chronic pain, inflammation, loss of appetite, insomnia and other ailments. Purple Kush Marijuana Seeds Plants flower in 8 weeks indoors and out, making this a versatile choice for growers. Purple Kush will grow wide rather than tall, and the dark green buds will remain dense and not overly large. This all indica is known for her long lasting high that starts strong as well as her berry aroma. Not quite narcotic though but it has a strong, pleasant buzz, which is very relaxing but far from couch locking. Purple Kush Marijuana Seeds are great if you’re just looking for a chill and relaxed time.

About this brand

We carry feminized, auto flowering, and medical marijuana seeds. You can buy our cannabis seeds through our site online. We are located in Canada so we make ordering comfortable for all of north America to buy our marijuana seeds for sale. The Seed Pharm is proud of our cannabis seeds for sale. If you are a medical grower or a craft grower, we have the best strains available in Indica, Sativa, and Hybrid for Cannabis Seeds. Our pot seeds for sale are strains that have large yields and high THC content. Our prices reflect the marijuana seeds quality and productivity. Buying cheaper marijuana seeds for sale maybe time consuming when producing the best plants on the planet. The Seed Pharm is dedicated in giving you the best quality service and as well producing high yielding marijuana seeds for sale. We have one of the biggest selections online of indoor and outdoor marijuana seeds for sale. Auto flowering marijuana seeds are quick to flower and will automatically flower during the light cycle. Our feminized seeds will produce female plants that is the smokable part which contains thc. We have some of the best deals online for marijuana seeds. Our stealth shipping will make sure that you receive your marijuana seeds for sale are received in good time. Buying our Canadian marijuana seeds is secure as we keep your information discreet and payment processing secret as well. You may pay for your pot seeds online by credit card, email transfer or cash. You can make your online order for your cannabis seeds by communicating with us on chat, phone and or email. We are always here to serve you and provide any answer you need to help with your growing of our marijuana seeds for sale.

About this strain

Purple Kush

Purple Kush
Terpenes
  Myrcene
  Caryophyllene
  Terpinolene

Purple Kush is a pure indica strain that emerged from the Oakland area of California as the result of crossing Hindu Kush and Purple Afghani. Its aroma is subtle and earthy with sweet overtones typical of Kush varieties. Blissful, long-lasting euphoria blankets the mind while physical relaxation rids the body of pain, sleeplessness, and stress. Purple Kush will grow wide rather than tall, and will be ready for harvest following an 8-week flowering time.

