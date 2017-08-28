I just sampled Black Skulls version of this hybrid.. It's pretty darn strong and is very couchlocky - I keep dozing after a smoke of it. It finished in about 8 wks but went gargatuan after 10 wks and was a very good yield. Smells and tastes pretty funky, like baby shit and a sort of chemically undertone. Solid big ass 3 x 6 inch nuggets with light pinky coloured hairs and lots of creamy frosting. Super dank!
Jack Herer is a sativa-dominant cannabis strain that has gained as much renown as its namesake, the marijuana activist and author of The Emperor Wears No Clothes. Combining a Haze hybrid with a Northern Lights #5 and Shiva Skunk cross, Sensi Seeds created Jack Herer hoping to capture both cerebral elevation and heavy resin production. Its rich genetic background gives rise to several different variations of Jack Herer, each phenotype bearing its own unique features and effects. However, consumers typically describe this 55% sativa hybrid as blissful, clear-headed, and creative.
Jack Herer was created in the Netherlands in the mid-1990s, where it was later distributed by Dutch pharmacies as a recognized medical-grade strain. Since then, this spicy, pine-scented strain has taken home numerous awards for its quality and potency. Many breeders have attempted to cultivate this staple strain themselves in sunny or Mediterranean climates, and indoor growers should wait 50 to 70 days for Jack Herer to flower.
