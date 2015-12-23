ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Jack Herer reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Jack Herer.

Effects

3079 people reported 21911 effects
Happy 55%
Uplifted 52%
Euphoric 48%
Energetic 47%
Creative 43%
Stress 37%
Depression 29%
Anxiety 28%
Pain 21%
Fatigue 15%
Dry mouth 26%
Dry eyes 16%
Paranoid 6%
Dizzy 6%
Anxious 4%

Reviews

4,137

Avatar for IeafIyPharmarcy
Member since 2020
Avatar for drussell393
Member since 2019
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for nikkidmb
Member since 2016
I didn’t find this to be energizing, but it definitely helped with stress and made me happier. It helped me engage with my daughter and laugh and have a good time. This would be a good all-day strain for depression.
GigglyHappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for J-Unit
Member since 2019
Just bought 1/4 and did JH last 4 days and based on all these rave reviews and hype, I have to say Its been very disappointing. It’s still decent but it doesn’t give me that super happy / life is great high like Tropicana cookies, chocolope or white widow (among others). Kind of an energizing yet a...
EnergeticHungry
Photos

Avatar for Goneagain
Member since 2019
Disappointing, after all the hype, I found it an average strength high. For me, hardly a champion bud. Apart from that it’s uplifting &amp; helps pain.
CreativeEnergeticHappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for Shaunerbug
Member since 2017
Not one of favorite tasting strain but he energy get from Jack Herer is unique; unmatched any other strain.
EnergeticFocused
Avatar for tbrooks7
Member since 2014
CreativeEnergeticHappyTinglyUplifted
Avatar for RatelBreezy
Member since 2015
Classic strain with a good happy high. One of the weeds I consider a staple strain in the roots of the marijuana scene.
EnergeticHappyUplifted