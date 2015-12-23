We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Feelings
Helps with
Negatives
Happy 55%
Uplifted 52%
Euphoric 48%
Energetic 47%
Creative 43%
Stress 37%
Depression 29%
Anxiety 28%
Pain 21%
Fatigue 15%
Dry mouth 26%
Dry eyes 16%
Paranoid 6%
Dizzy 6%
Anxious 4%
Reviews
4,137
I didn’t find this to be energizing, but it definitely helped with stress and made me happier. It helped me engage with my daughter and laugh and have a good time. This would be a good all-day strain for depression.
Just bought 1/4 and did JH last 4 days and based on all these rave reviews and hype, I have to say Its been very disappointing. It’s still decent but it doesn’t give me that super happy / life is great high like Tropicana cookies, chocolope or white widow (among others). Kind of an energizing yet a...