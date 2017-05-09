ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
101 reviews

Shiva Skunk by Sensi Seeds is among the most powerful varieties in the Skunk family, crossing the famous Skunk #1 with the resinous and hardy Northern Lights #5. This potent indica inherits the sweet, pungent aroma typical of Skunk varieties and the high-yielding potential of its Northern Lights mother. Its effects tend toward the lazy side of the spectrum, so evening use is recommended.

 

78 people reported effects
Relaxed 57%
Happy 55%
Euphoric 50%
Uplifted 38%
Sleepy 34%
Stress 35%
Pain 30%
Anxiety 26%
Insomnia 21%
Depression 17%
Dry mouth 35%
Dry eyes 25%
Dizzy 10%
Paranoid 10%
Anxious 2%

Lineage

Northern Lights #5
Skunk No. 1
Shiva Skunk
Black Rose
child
Birds Eye
child

Grow info

indica
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

