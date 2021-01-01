 Loading…

Indica

Ice Cream Cake

by Weed Me

Weed Me Cannabis Flower Ice Cream Cake
Weed Me Cannabis Flower Ice Cream Cake

About this product

Ice Cream Cake is a cross between Wedding Cake and Gelato. With its light green buds covered in snowy trichomes- this indica-dominant strain features sweet, sugary notes.

About this brand

Weed Me is a privately held licensed producer with a state-of-the-art facility based in Pickering, Ontario. Our focus is small batch hydroponic cultivation, where we combine superior genetics with advanced indoor cultivation technology, that is helping redefine premium grown craft cannabis in Canada.

About this strain

Ice Cream Cake

Ice Cream Cake
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Linalool

Ice Cream Cake is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Wedding Cake with Gelato #33. This strain offers sedating effects that leave your mind and body completely relaxed. Ice Cream Cake features a creamy flavor profile with sweet hints of vanilla and sugary dough. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain, insomnia, and anxiety. Ice Cream Cake is ideal for night time use when you have nothing important to do except watch TV and fall asleep. Growers say this strain has light green and purple buds that are completely flushed with icy trichomes. 

