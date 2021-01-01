About this product

AK 48 feminized seeds grows into a plant with 65% indica and 35% sativa properties. AK 48 has been derived from: Colombian Gold x Thai x Mexican x Afghani. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 49 to 63 days. AK 48 feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 50 to 70 cm and yields up to 500 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 125 to 300 cm and will yield 550 to 650 gram per m2. The weed has the following flavors: flowery, sweet, woody and the effects can best be described as: happy, relaxed, talkative. Now in stock and available from 31.12 USD (5 seeds). Buy the AK 48 feminized seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/ak-48-feminized-seeds