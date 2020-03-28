 Loading…

Amnesia Lemon Kush feminized seeds

5.01
Amnesia Lemon Kush feminized seeds grows into a plant with 40% indica and 60% sativa properties. Amnesia Lemon Kush has been derived from: Amnesia Lemon x Afghani Kush. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 63 to 70 days. Amnesia Lemon Kush feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 100 to 120 cm and yields up to 600 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 120 to 150 cm and will yield 650 to 750 gram per m2. The weed has the following flavors: citrus, earthy, lemon, spicy, sweet, tropical, kush and the effects can best be described as: creative, energetic, relaxed, uplifting. Now in stock and available from 42.43 USD (5 seeds). Buy these Amnesia Lemon Kush feminized seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/amnesia-lemon-kush-feminized-seeds

Weedseedsexpress is a refreshing Dutch seed company with a wide range of high quality cannabis seeds at affordable prices. Our seeds are selected with the greatest care and in our assortment you find a large variety of seeds from all over the world. From well-known and popular cannabis strains to rare and unknown species. With our seeds we offer the following services: * Delivery guaranteed worldwide * Fast and discreet shipping * Awesome customer support 24/7 * High quality and affordable seeds Today, we are the #1 seed supplier to many satisfied customers and growers world wide. We warmly welcome you to our shop at weedseedsexpress.com!

Amnesi-K Lemon by Kannabia Seed Company is an aromatic sativa created from three wonderful strains. This three-way cross of Amnesia x Lemon Skunk x Jack Herer emits a fresh, zesty aroma of grapefruit and deep autumnal fragrances of split wood and incense. Amnesi-K Lemon imbues the consumer with a happy, stimulating buzz that lends itself to creativity and whimsy. These uplifting effects naturally subdue stress, depression, and fatigue, making it a complementary companion for busy, active cannabis consumers.  

Sat Mar 28 2020
R........3
Tastes wonderful. Fast acting. Smooth. Definitely a head high. Relieved my arthritis pain quickly as well. Very uplifting.