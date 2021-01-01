Big Bud feminized seeds
Big Bud feminized seeds grows into a plant with 80% indica and 20% sativa properties. Big Bud has been derived from: Afghani x Skunk x Old School Big Bud. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 49 to 63 days. Big Bud feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 100 to 150 cm and yields up to 600 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 150 to 300 cm and will yield 600 to 1000 gram per m2. The weed has the following flavors: earthy, fruity, skunk, sweet and the effects can best be described as: euphoric, happy, hungry, lazy, relaxed, sleepy, stoned. Now in stock and available from 50.92 USD (5 seeds). Buy the Big Bud feminized seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/big-bud-feminized-seeds
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Big Bud is an indica marijuana strain made from a three-way cross of Afghani, Northern Lights and Skunk #1. Big Bud delivers deeply relaxing effects you can feel from head-to-toe. This strain features an earthy and spicy aroma. Bid Bud has a history of being first developed in the United States before being brought to the Netherlands in the 1980s to survive the war on drugs. Growers say Big Bud produces high yields and massive buds with very few leaves. This strain is best for indoor growing and has a flowering time of 57 days.
