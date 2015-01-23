ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. 1024
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of 1024

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colours to life.

Sativa

4.5 55 reviews

1024

aka Ten Twenty Four

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 55 reviews

1024

1024 is a sativa-dominant hybrid bred in Spain by Medical Seeds Co. The breeders claim to guard the secret genetics due to security reasons, but regardless of its genetic heritage, 1024 is a THC powerhouse with a sweet and spicy bouquet. Subtle fruit flavors mix with an herbal musk to produce uplifting sativa effects. One specific phenotype is noted for having a pungent odor that fills a room, similar to burning incense.

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

32 people reported 194 effects
Happy 62%
Relaxed 50%
Uplifted 43%
Energetic 37%
Creative 31%
Pain 21%
Stress 21%
Anxiety 18%
Depression 15%
Inflammation 15%
Dry eyes 25%
Dry mouth 25%
Dizzy 6%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

55

Show all

Avatar for Dread80
Member since 2016
Warning: Very Potent I was hesitant on buying this Strain because of the price, but a deal happened, and jumped at it. I'm a Sativa guy and nit picky about a lot of strains.......but......Holy Shit! Very potent, hits fast and very easy on the lungs (Flower) during inhale/exhale. Not much of a a...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedGigglyRelaxed
Avatar for steelersfan106
Member since 2014
Holy shit
Read full review
Reported
feelings
GigglyHappyHungryRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for samuelgrower
Member since 2015
Variedad Sativa fácil de cultivar en indoor, muy buena estructura y floración rápida para una sativa, efecto fuertemente eufórico, risas y al final una relación de relax sin llegar al sueño. De mis sativas favoritas.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for RustyTrikes
Member since 2015
Very complex taste. Fruity, flowery, herbal. High potency. Gets me zoned in and focused. Energetic, and sharp. Leaves an amazing fragrance in the room.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedUplifted
Avatar for thinkingreen90
Member since 2015
wait a sec, are sure this isn't Maui waui! stuff burns and taste hella close to Maui. the high comes on easy and definitely makes talking and hanging smooth. the fruit smell makes it good for a relaxing day and or a day out.ha
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Talkative
more reviews
write a review

Find 1024 nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry 1024 nearby.

Photos

Show all

Products with 1024

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for 1024 nearby.

Good reads

Show all

New Strains Alert: Super Cheese, 1024, 501st OG, Blueberry Essence, and Burkle
New Strains Alert: Super Cheese, 1024, 501st OG, Blueberry Essence, and Burkle