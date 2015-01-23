1024 is a sativa-dominant hybrid bred in Spain by Medical Seeds Co. The breeders claim to guard the secret genetics due to security reasons, but regardless of its genetic heritage, 1024 is a THC powerhouse with a sweet and spicy bouquet. Subtle fruit flavors mix with an herbal musk to produce uplifting sativa effects. One specific phenotype is noted for having a pungent odor that fills a room, similar to burning incense.
