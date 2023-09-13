11 Roses reviews
G........6
September 13, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
Very flavorful strain, berry overall with a little spice, smooth no cough unless you take a massive hit. I am using this in vape cartridge. I constantly look for staring to treat my insomnia and this is in the top 5 most effective. I just picked up two more carts today. Highly suggest trying this yummy strain.
d........d
January 25, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
This strain is absolutely ideal if you have bad anxiety like I do.
c........5
September 12, 2023
Focused
Hungry
Relaxed
Absolute fire,,really creamy,and plastered in THC
b........5
January 25, 2025
Happy
Relaxed
It's definitely a nighttime unwind from the day .. chill and sleepyhead weed. only hit the bong 3 times .. on my top list for helping with insomnia ..