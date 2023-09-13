11 Roses
11 Roses is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Appalachian Kush and Sugar Black Rose. This strain is a creation of Delicious Seeds, a breeder known for producing award-winning and flavorful strains. 11 Roses is 24-25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers who can handle a potent high. Leafly customers tell us 11 Roses effects include relaxation, sleepiness, and happiness. Medical marijuana patients often choose 11 Roses when dealing with symptoms associated with chronic pain, insomnia, and inflammation. Bred by Delicious Seeds, 11 Roses features flavors like sweet, fruity, and flowery. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene, which has anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving properties. The average price of 11 Roses typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. 11 Roses is a rare and sought-after strain that can provide a smooth and velvety smoking experience. It has dense and frosty buds that are covered with orange hairs and purple hues. The aroma of this strain is sweet and fruity, with hints of cream and candy. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed 11 Roses, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to 11 RosesOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
11 Roses strain effects
Ready to try this strain?
Shop 11 Roses products near you
Similar to 11 Roses near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—