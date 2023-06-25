5280 Gravy reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain 5280 Gravy.
5280 Gravy strain effects
5280 Gravy strain helps with
- 66% of people say it helps with Depression
- 66% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 66% of people say it helps with Pain
5280 Gravy reviews
A........o
June 25, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Uplifted
This strain is in my all time favorites. I've smoked for 25 years. I only like the finest buds. I'm kind of a weed snob. This is the best of the best along side my other favorite Mint Chocolate Gelato and Amnesia Haze. The Gravy strains hit they include Gravy, 5280 Gravy, Trailmix, Apricot Pie. Bangers!! Never disappoint. You'll get that good feel, euphoric, uplifted, happy the Entourage effect at its best!! The smell too drives me wild! It's soo soothing and comforting. Smells like a packet of gravy!! Mmmm
r........f
March 23, 2023
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
I truly enjoyed smoking this one. Smooth vapor and delicious aromas that invoke visions of Thanksgiving dinner gravy. The bud I purchased smelled and tasty like sage turkey gravy to a tee. I was blown away by how savory the after taste was. My room kind of stank of the lingering warmth that the smell of gravy brings to mind. Very stimulating for the appetite, wonderful for pain relief as well. Beware, too much of this special sagey turkey lady and you'll be down for the count like grandpa after Thanksgiving. This flower would be an excellent use for relaxing in the evening or going to bed as the come down is soothing and sleepy. Like you're melting away in luscious, meaty dreams of nostalgia. Favorite thought during the high: If Ed from Ed, Edd, and Eddy smoked anything. It would be this. Gravy, amirite? 😋
w........a
March 16, 2023
Aroused
Happy
Relaxed
Amazing.. happy thoughts