I truly enjoyed smoking this one. Smooth vapor and delicious aromas that invoke visions of Thanksgiving dinner gravy. The bud I purchased smelled and tasty like sage turkey gravy to a tee. I was blown away by how savory the after taste was. My room kind of stank of the lingering warmth that the smell of gravy brings to mind. Very stimulating for the appetite, wonderful for pain relief as well. Beware, too much of this special sagey turkey lady and you'll be down for the count like grandpa after Thanksgiving. This flower would be an excellent use for relaxing in the evening or going to bed as the come down is soothing and sleepy. Like you're melting away in luscious, meaty dreams of nostalgia. Favorite thought during the high: If Ed from Ed, Edd, and Eddy smoked anything. It would be this. Gravy, amirite? 😋