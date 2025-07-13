Ding! Ding! Ding! YOU ARE THE LUCKY WINNER!!! This strain will have you in the best of moods. It is somewhat a creeper with its heavy smoke, but once it gets in, you’re good to go. Extremely focused on the task at hand. A nice strain to talk to a friend while doing so. It makes me want to light up this 777, go sit at a slot machine with a friend next to each other like 2 old ladies chatting it up, and hit 777! Then each wander our way up to each of our rooms at the hotel and have a fun night with the hubby! Then relax & go to sleep! Try it! You can hit 777’s in more way than one! (: