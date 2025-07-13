777 reviews
777 strain effects
Reported by 4 real people like you
777 strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Seizures
- 25% of people say it helps with Stress
777 reviews
a........3
July 13, 2025
Focused
Hungry
Relaxed
Dizzy
Kinda tasted like crayons upon inhalation, so not my most favorite flavor profile . But this strain was smooth and the high was great! i was able to stay focused while also feeling relaxed. Only other downside was my balance when standing was terrible and i wasn’t even totally high yet 💀
B........7
January 11, 2024
Aroused
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Ding! Ding! Ding! YOU ARE THE LUCKY WINNER!!! This strain will have you in the best of moods. It is somewhat a creeper with its heavy smoke, but once it gets in, you’re good to go. Extremely focused on the task at hand. A nice strain to talk to a friend while doing so. It makes me want to light up this 777, go sit at a slot machine with a friend next to each other like 2 old ladies chatting it up, and hit 777! Then each wander our way up to each of our rooms at the hotel and have a fun night with the hubby! Then relax & go to sleep! Try it! You can hit 777’s in more way than one! (:
s........i
September 24, 2023
Focused
Talkative
Uplifted
777 is great! this and pink gushers>>>
x........x
November 18, 2022
Creative
Happy
Talkative
Uplifted
Creeper. Very subtle and enjoyable. A strain you don't seem to get tired of/build tolerance to. Smokes fast and doesn't hit hard. Very fragrant and is best used in a vaporizer imo.