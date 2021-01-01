Loading…

818 Headband

HybridTHC 19%CBG 1%
Dominant Terpene: Myrcene
818 Headband is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of 818 Headband - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

818 Headband effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects.

Uplifted
33% of people report feeling uplifted
Sleepy
33% of people report feeling sleepy
Relaxed
33% of people report feeling relaxed
Aroused
33% of people report feeling aroused
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
PTSD
33% of people say it helps with ptsd

818 Headband reviews4

