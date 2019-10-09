ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. ‘88 G13 Hashplant
  • Leafly flower of ‘88 G13 Hashplant

Hybrid

‘88 G13 Hashplant

‘88 G13 Hashplant

Created in 1988 by NDNguy and widely circulated by Hazeman, ‘88 G13 Hashplant comes from crossing Mr. Nice’s G13 and Hashplant. Known for its sedative high, ‘88 G13 Hashplant puts out a deep array of flavors, from pine to incense, that sometimes taste just like smoking a bowl of bubble hash.

Reviews

1

Avatar for panthro
Member since 2015
88g13/hp starts by leaving a headband feel from the hashplant father crawling down to your lower extremities with an intense body stone without the intense lethargy like most Indicas!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedTingly
write a review

Lineage

First strain parent
Hash Plant
parent
Second strain parent
G13
parent
Strain
‘88 G13 Hashplant