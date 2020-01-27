We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and
Privacy Policy.
Stay in touch
Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
This hyped and exotic Connected Cannabis Co. variety can be found on top shelves across California, where it’s very popular. Gelonade is Lemon Tree crossed with Gelato #41, so it’s got gobs of sweet, thick, syrupy lemon terpenes mixed into the creamy berry and cookies flavor of Gelato.
I was very skeptical, considering the high price for an 1/8th. After hitting this out of a bong, it is fair to say that it is #1 Sativa for a reason. The label claims it is only 25% THC but hits like a 40% THC. This has to be a strain on everyone's list. 10/10 recommend.