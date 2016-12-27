ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

A-Train

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 8 products tested with lab partners.

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 82 reviews

A-Train

A-Train is a hybrid cross between Mazar I Sharif and the clone-only Arcata e-32 Trainwreck. This hybrid gives you the classic stoned feeling, imbuing the mind and body with warm euphoria. Be ready for smiles and munchies when you jump on the A-Train.

Effects

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

552 reported effects from 67 people
Happy 68%
Euphoric 46%
Relaxed 40%
Uplifted 37%
Hungry 31%
Dry mouth 31%
Dry eyes 10%
Paranoid 8%
Anxious 7%
Dizzy 7%

Reviews

82

Avatar for StrawberryTech
Member since 2014
This is probably the 4th strain that I've tried since I got my prescription and man, it is the first to really bring me back to the high I remember from the 90's when I was using this in my teens... I got absolutely giggly to the max, and definitely wasn't stressed about anything. Fun one for the af...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
GigglyHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Anonymous
Member since 2010
it is a good strain I believe and I must say I ate food to an incredible degree all last week because all last week I had the A Train. I found also that I was seriously horny lol. But I have been more stoned and for longer times. I smoke daily but still this is a new strain for me and I was hoping f...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Hungry
Avatar for Puffalo
Member since 2014
This strain gets me going like choo-choo and "I think I can...I think I can." It's a really driven and powerful strain. I get the intense high, sharp eye visions with brain buzzin' at best. A-Train is more of a recreational than medical bud to me. It uplifts my mood a bit too tense for my symptom...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappy
Avatar for isdo
Member since 2013
This has recently become one of my favorite mid day/evening/nightly vapes. I'm not a huge Sativa fan, and this brings the Sativa punch of Trainwreck, with the pain control and sedative qualities of Mazar. It has the classic taste of Trainwreck with a really pleasant underlying hash-y flavor.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for isdo
Member since 2013
I love this hybrid for low key evenings with a couple small sessions and a longer one to unlock the Mazar narcotic like qualities for the sleep.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
write a review

Lineage

First strain parent
Mazar I Sharif
parent
Second strain parent
Trainwreck
parent
Strain
A-Train

Photos

User uploaded image of A-TrainUser uploaded image of A-TrainUser uploaded image of A-TrainUser uploaded image of A-TrainUser uploaded image of A-TrainUser uploaded image of A-TrainUser uploaded image of A-Train
