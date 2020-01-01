ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
3.7 3 reviews

Ace High

Ace High

Coming from Green Point Seeds, Ace High is a cross of a female Lemon G and a male Stardawg. Lemon G is well-known for offering dense frosted buds with lemon aromas that ooze from all surfaces. Once crossed with a Stardawg workhorse, Ace High puts forward that same aroma backed by a skunk and industrial fuel flavor. This beautiful strain has bulbous colas that pack a punch, leaving consumers in outer space for hours to come.

 

