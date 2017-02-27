ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Ace Killer OG reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Ace Killer OG.

Avatar for Granoth
Member since 2019
By far my favorite strain. A good bowl and my migraines disappear on top of an amazing night of sleep
ArousedEuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for JoeBubbley
Member since 2018
Definitely good for sleep and anxiety/stress but don’t talk too long that’s all I’m gonna say;)
Avatar for djack308
Member since 2018
Absolutely amazing only thing I’ve had any better was an Auto flower a friend cultivated called White Crack. Anyway I love that the effects last very long. If your Amiya joint and you start feeling it then you’ve already smoked too much. Lol.
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for crafty74
Member since 2017
My fav OG..... bye bye pain!!!
EuphoricRelaxed
Avatar for productivepothead_
Member since 2018
This strain will knock u out for sure! Love a good indica like this!!!
Avatar for Jacobkrisp
Member since 2018
The second you touch your bed after a sesh your passing out. Amazing weed
EuphoricHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Bowzer967
Member since 2017
This strain has got to be my personal favorite indica. After just a few hits you have an amazing body high. This strains high THC content becomes obvious after a bowl, and the indica will hit you like never before. Long lasting high for me, and some very good tasting bud.
EuphoricRelaxedSleepyTingly