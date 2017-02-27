Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Absolutely amazing only thing I’ve had any better was an Auto flower a friend cultivated called White Crack. Anyway I love that the effects last very long. If your Amiya joint and you start feeling it then you’ve already smoked too much. Lol.
This strain has got to be my personal favorite indica. After just a few hits you have an amazing body high. This strains high THC content becomes obvious after a bowl, and the indica will hit you like never before. Long lasting high for me, and some very good tasting bud.