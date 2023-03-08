Adios MF reviews
m........t
March 8, 2023
Aroused
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
Straight off the bat you get multiple different aroma’s. Gassy, skunky, with hints of citrus and pine. This strain overall smells great and smokes with a skunky sour taste on the tongue. Definitely a happy, euphoric high with relaxing body effects. The come down is a bit tiring so be careful, too much you might be out.
S........B
December 5, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
This is now known as PERMANENT MARKER - Leafly 2023 strain of the year. It’s excellent but hard to find now in East. Should be a high THC, gassy mother that’s heavy on the Indica side
c........5
October 6, 2023
Aroused
Euphoric
Hungry
Tingly
It does it’s job. I had so much fun just munching and watching TV, the passed tf out on my couch lol I had snack crumbles all over me. Only down side was that it gave me some grogginess and headache next morning. It was my first time having those symptoms after smoking. Still loved it tho! Added to my favorite list.
P........r
October 30, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Really nice evening smoke. Strong gas nose, hits a little harsh, but the flavors are pronounced and complex: pine, lavender, and earth. Fascinating high, very calming but also encourages creativity and arousal. Nice antidepressant effects in this unique strain. Heavy in the eyes, bright in the heart and soul.
4........r
March 12, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Picked up an eighth from cookies Miami and I’m really loving this. Has a nice sweet sour taste like some headband diesel from back in the day. Gassy chemical kinda flavor too. I recommend this strain.
w........1
June 17, 2023
Creative
Focused
Great hybrid strain to just chill back and watch movies. Stoney feeling and very smooth smoke. Cookies from Miami got it dialed in
1........e
January 7, 2024
Hungry
Relaxed
Mediocre taste and burns very quickly seems to be a bit dryer. Gives a nice high though very relaxed and hungry.
m........i
November 18, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Strong af.