stock photo similar to Adios MF
Adios MF
aka AMF
Adios MF is a 2022 Cookies strain bred by Seed Junky Genetics from (Biscotti x Sherbert) x Jealousy F2. Adios MF is an abbreviation for a profane name shared by a popular specialty cocktail. Adios MF smells super-strong with notes of velvet skunk, new car, fuel, and mint. The flavor lingers in your mouth, and this indica hybrid is great for after-work activities.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Adios MFOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Adios MF strain effects
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Adios MF products near you
Similar to Adios MF near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Adios MF strain reviews17
Read all reviews
m........t
March 8, 2023
Aroused
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
S........B
December 5, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
c........5
October 6, 2023
Aroused
Euphoric
Hungry
Tingly