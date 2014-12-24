ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  • Leafly flower of Afgoo

Indica

Afgoo

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Minty
Peppery

Calculated from 43 products tested with lab partners.

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 625 reviews

Afgoo
  • Herbal
  • Minty
  • Peppery

Afgoo, also known as Afgooey, is a potent indica-dominant strain that is believed to descend from Afghani and Maui Haze. This strain may provide some uplifting creativity in smaller doses, but is generally reported to be relaxing and sleepy. Growers hoping to cultivate Afgoo may have a better chance of success indoors, but this indica can also thrive in Mediterranean climates outdoors.

Effects

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects.

3254 reported effects from 460 people
Relaxed 52%
Happy 46%
Euphoric 46%
Sleepy 45%
Hungry 27%
Dry mouth 36%
Dry eyes 20%
Dizzy 8%
Paranoid 5%
Headache 3%

Reviews

625

Avatar for ShaDada
Member since 2014
Been dealing with depression, PTSD, and stress for years. Self medicated for years with alcohol, hard drugs and wrong strains of weed. Friend of mine has the some of the same conditions from being in Afganistan(we are both vets) and showed me this website. I finally found the right type and this is ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedRelaxed
Avatar for vman555
Member since 2011
Good 'ol Afghani Goo. An early favorite of mine. Very active minded and happy. Used with a vaporizer, the buzz lasts quite long and can get your body active. A cerebral uplift generating from the eyes and front of head, followed by a kicker of a moderate body high. A good overall strain, and I feel ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHungryUplifted
Avatar for BakedBuffalo
Member since 2014
This is my first time trying this bud, so I had no expectations but this strain is a solid indica. Afgoo's characteristics make it a great indica for those who want something heavy, but not something that will completely incapacitate you. The sweet piney smell from this bud is extremely enjoyable. T...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for ajr819
Member since 2016
This is my favorite indica. For those who deal with chronic aches and pains, the almost instant body high that afgoo provides is unlike any other indica strains I have tried. It stimulates the mind for a good hour or two which helps process the day or brainstorm new ideas about life. After a bit of ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for SirBronn
Member since 2014
This particular cut was grown by Billifer's. Bud, 23.4% thc for the Washington state recreational market. The buds were extremely well trimmed and absolutely sugar dusted with tricomes. In short a near perfect looking Indica flower with a wonderful kind of sweet fruit smell when broken up. The high...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepyTingly
Similar strains

Leafly flower for Afghani
Afghani
More relaxingLeafly flower for Romulan
Romulan
More relaxingLeafly flower for Blueberry
Blueberry
More relaxingLeafly flower for Grape Ape
Grape Ape
More pineneLeafly flower for Sensi Star
Sensi Star
More tinglyLeafly flower for Purple Kush
Purple Kush
More relaxingLeafly flower for Purple Urkle
Purple Urkle
More popularLeafly flower for Afghan Kush
Afghan Kush
More linalool
Lineage

Strain parent
Afghani
parent
Strain
Afgoo
First strain child
840
child
Second strain child
Grand Hustle
child

Grow info

indica
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Photos

User uploaded image of AfgooUser uploaded image of AfgooUser uploaded image of AfgooUser uploaded image of AfgooUser uploaded image of AfgooUser uploaded image of AfgooUser uploaded image of Afgoo
Good reads

Tips for Growing Afgoo Cannabis
Tips for Growing Afgoo Cannabis
‘Twas the Night Before Kushmas
‘Twas the Night Before Kushmas
Quiz: How Well Do You Know Cannabis Strain Genetics?
Quiz: How Well Do You Know Cannabis Strain Genetics?
Best Cannabis Strains for Fighting Seasonal Affective Disorder
Best Cannabis Strains for Fighting Seasonal Affective Disorder