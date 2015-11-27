Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
I kept this strain In flower for a very extended amount of time, over 12 weeks..
She was almost all amber, this made for an amazing situation!
The intensity was insane,
Your head will feel like a band Is around It! Lots of creativity for art with this strain, lots of over-alertness to..haha.
Very great for daytime use, very little burn out, sweet taste, not harsh and not overpowering for those new smokers looking for something calming. Great strain, I recommend for those who are anxious or have trouble focusing on one task at a time.