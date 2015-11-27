ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for Slimers420
Member since 2018
definitely a nice sativa High, great for chillin and listening to music while outside
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for SexyStoner
Member since 2014
I kept this strain In flower for a very extended amount of time, over 12 weeks.. She was almost all amber, this made for an amazing situation! The intensity was insane, Your head will feel like a band Is around It! Lots of creativity for art with this strain, lots of over-alertness to..haha. Ov...
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for techhousejesse
Member since 2017
Lovely smell, great taste. Stone is happy with no negatives like anxiety or paranoia. Lovely smoke
FocusedHappy
Avatar for hamrazbb
Member since 2016
Get light happy head high. Comes on gradually but really a good feel all around one of my new favorites.
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappyHungry
Avatar for That7dsgye
Member since 2016
This strain hit me in like 3 puffs. It is definitely a cerebral high. I'm extremely focused and on task. Feeling very creative. I will definitely give up coffee for this sativa.😎
ArousedCreativeEnergeticFocusedHappy
Avatar for metoo143
Member since 2017
Very great for daytime use, very little burn out, sweet taste, not harsh and not overpowering for those new smokers looking for something calming. Great strain, I recommend for those who are anxious or have trouble focusing on one task at a time.
FocusedHappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for MikeDaRebel
Member since 2016
Natural sweet smell and taste. Never felt a more focus high
Avatar for serpens
Member since 2016
Really good strain. Deep, calm and psychedelic
CreativeEuphoricFocusedRelaxed