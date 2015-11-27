This sweet-smelling and resinous sativa breed from Dr. Krippling Seeds is sure to keep you off the couch. Afghan Cow is bred from Ash, Kaya 47 (an AK-47 phenotype), and the beloved Kali Mist. The cerebral effects of this sativa are great for clear-headed daytime use. Having a high yield both indoors and out, this is an impressive plant with even more impressive effects.
sativa
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12