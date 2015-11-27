ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sativa

Afghan Cow

This sweet-smelling and resinous sativa breed from Dr. Krippling Seeds is sure to keep you off the couch. Afghan Cow is bred from Ash, Kaya 47 (an AK-47 phenotype), and the beloved Kali Mist. The cerebral effects of this sativa are great for clear-headed daytime use. Having a high yield both indoors and out, this is an impressive plant with even more impressive effects.

Reviews

9

Avatar for metoo143
Member since 2017
Very great for daytime use, very little burn out, sweet taste, not harsh and not overpowering for those new smokers looking for something calming. Great strain, I recommend for those who are anxious or have trouble focusing on one task at a time.
Reported
feelings
FocusedHappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for serpens
Member since 2016
Really good strain. Deep, calm and psychedelic
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedRelaxed
Avatar for That7dsgye
Member since 2016
This strain hit me in like 3 puffs. It is definitely a cerebral high. I'm extremely focused and on task. Feeling very creative. I will definitely give up coffee for this sativa.😎
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticFocusedHappy
Avatar for hamrazbb
Member since 2016
Get light happy head high. Comes on gradually but really a good feel all around one of my new favorites.
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappyHungry
Avatar for techhousejesse
Member since 2017
Lovely smell, great taste. Stone is happy with no negatives like anxiety or paranoia. Lovely smoke
Reported
feelings
FocusedHappy
Lineage

First strain parent
Ash
parent
Second strain parent
Kali Mist
parent
Strain
Grow info

sativa
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Photos

User uploaded image of Afghan CowUser uploaded image of Afghan Cow
New Strains Alert: Purple Dog Shit, Critical Kali Mist, Pink Bubba, Afghan Cow, and More
