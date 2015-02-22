We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
It was ok... I didn't like the type of buzz, but that's a personal preference. It feels exactly like the description says even though it was sitting in a vacuum can for 3 years!
I got kinda paranoid but it wasn't anything crazy... I had already had other issues on my mind which led to the paranoia. ...
A solid 3.9-4 start strain right here.
Not my favorite by any means but it's an enjoyable, relaxing high that takes a while to develop but lingers for a long time. Very sweet taste and practically no dank odor. A very misconcieving bud for sure. It's great for having on you at school or work where ...