Afghan Hawaiian reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Afghan Hawaiian.

Reviews

12

Avatar for JoshLoc
Member since 2016
Origami scam didn’t breed shit. All the Canadian Genetics are grandfathered in to the LP system. This is a Soma strain. Leafly do better.
Avatar for Coco.Chronic
Member since 2018
A great strain to help ease nerves without that couchlock effect.
EuphoricRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for damori.pierce
Member since 2014
It was ok... I didn't like the type of buzz, but that's a personal preference. It feels exactly like the description says even though it was sitting in a vacuum can for 3 years! I got kinda paranoid but it wasn't anything crazy... I had already had other issues on my mind which led to the paranoia. ...
EnergeticRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for thekidondrugs
Member since 2016
Can anyone get this in England
Avatar for orangevelie
Member since 2016
Very nice high. $7 a/g CC Church st. Toronto. Very nice
Tingly
Avatar for anglbby420
Member since 2015
it's a great migraine relief a great strain for body relief too a must buy again
Avatar for Kid_Cudi
Member since 2015
A solid 3.9-4 start strain right here. Not my favorite by any means but it's an enjoyable, relaxing high that takes a while to develop but lingers for a long time. Very sweet taste and practically no dank odor. A very misconcieving bud for sure. It's great for having on you at school or work where ...
ArousedRelaxedSleepy