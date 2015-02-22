ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Afghan Hawaiian
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Afghan Hawaiian

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colours to life.

Indica

3.9 13 reviews

Afghan Hawaiian

Afghan Hawaiian

Afghan Hawaiian is an indica-dominant hybrid of UK Cheese and Lavender bred by Canadian LP OrganiGram, Inc. The sweet mix of earthy, cheese flavors has hints of licorice and caramel undertones and produces a rush of euphoria that levels off into deep relaxation. OrganiGram classifies Afghan Hawaiian with their NDS varieties and recommend it for neurological disorders and spasticity

Strain spotlight

Reviews

13

Show all

Avatar for Ceidan
Member since 2014
hit this in a better bat one hitter, wish i had some now to feed to my Airizer Solo, i digress, toke is sweet and sour cream, expands in your lungs deeply, on exhale you instantly feel the heavy effects of the Afghan and purple while the cerebral effects make you want to sing a song, or write a ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricHappySleepy
Avatar for damori.pierce
Member since 2014
It was ok... I didn't like the type of buzz, but that's a personal preference. It feels exactly like the description says even though it was sitting in a vacuum can for 3 years! I got kinda paranoid but it wasn't anything crazy... I had already had other issues on my mind which led to the paranoia. ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for silasdunham
Member since 2014
cool new strain
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Creative
Avatar for Kid_Cudi
Member since 2015
A solid 3.9-4 start strain right here. Not my favorite by any means but it's an enjoyable, relaxing high that takes a while to develop but lingers for a long time. Very sweet taste and practically no dank odor. A very misconcieving bud for sure. It's great for having on you at school or work where ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Coco.Chronic
Member since 2018
A great strain to help ease nerves without that couchlock effect.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedUplifted
more reviews
write a review

Find Afghan Hawaiian nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Afghan Hawaiian nearby.

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Afghan Hawaiian

Lineage

First strain parent
Lavender
parent
Second strain parent
UK Cheese
parent
Strain
Afghan Hawaiian
First strain child
Amethyst Bud
child
Second strain child
Kahuna
child

Products with Afghan Hawaiian

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Afghan Hawaiian nearby.

Good reads

Show all

New Strains Alert: CBD Shark, Afghan Hawaiian, 13 Dawgs, Damn Sour, and More
New Strains Alert: CBD Shark, Afghan Hawaiian, 13 Dawgs, Damn Sour, and More