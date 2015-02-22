Afghan Hawaiian is an indica-dominant hybrid of UK Cheese and Lavender bred by Canadian LP OrganiGram, Inc. The sweet mix of earthy, cheese flavors has hints of licorice and caramel undertones and produces a rush of euphoria that levels off into deep relaxation. OrganiGram classifies Afghan Hawaiian with their NDS varieties and recommend it for neurological disorders and spasticity.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
13
Ceidan
damori.pierce
silasdunham
Kid_Cudi
Coco.Chronic
Find Afghan Hawaiian nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Afghan Hawaiian nearby.
Photos
Lineage
Products with Afghan Hawaiian
Hang tight. We're looking for Afghan Hawaiian nearby.