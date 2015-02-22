We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
I absolutely love this strain, and i cannot find a single thing wrong with it, other than Tilray being involved >.> as stated by someone else before me, those other two stars would be filled if it weren’t for the bs that comes with tilray, he said it perfectly; an amazing medicine but they pro...
I've been afraid to touch cannabis for 9 months now, due to it triggering severe anxiety and dp/dr. But a while back i heard about cbd strains, and i decided to give it a shot. I was not dissapointed. I've smoked small amounts of this strain, and each time it gives me all the good parts of being hig...
I vaped this strain and at first i didn't think much of it. I felt the body high come one slowly but it didn't have a massive indica feel to it at first. Within a half hour I was completely couch locked and had super heavy eyes. the euphoric effects were amazing. Cotton mouth was killing me, I was d...
I am currently smoking on a batch of CBD afghani from my dispensary green rhino .. i think it's fire . I have DP/DR as well as anxiety and PTSD , i can not handle high THC strains any more . I immediately felt healing properties with my first pull off this batch . The smell is very clean , fresh , s...
My friend recommended this strain to me. This is all i have been smoking recently. It does wonders for my Panic Attacks. When smoking Afghani CBD i find my thoughts stop racing and my body to become more relaxed. Its perfect for a daytime or night time smoke.
One of my favourite strains. Makes you feel so relaxed and frees you of all physical pain and mental worries. Makes you body feel kind of like jello but without mental cloudiness. Love this strain, love CBD :)