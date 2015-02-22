ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Afghani CBD reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Afghani CBD.

Effects

36 people reported 331 effects
Relaxed 88%
Happy 63%
Sleepy 50%
Uplifted 30%
Creative 27%
Stress 58%
Pain 44%
Inflammation 41%
Anxiety 36%
Depression 33%
Dry mouth 25%
Dry eyes 13%
Dizzy 5%
Headache 2%

Reviews

47

Avatar for lashondajackson
Member since 2019
This is one of my favorite strains
Creative
Avatar for cyphervicious
Member since 2016
I absolutely love this strain, and i cannot find a single thing wrong with it, other than Tilray being involved &gt;.&gt; as stated by someone else before me, those other two stars would be filled if it weren’t for the bs that comes with tilray, he said it perfectly; an amazing medicine but they pro...
Avatar for lucid44
Member since 2018
I've been afraid to touch cannabis for 9 months now, due to it triggering severe anxiety and dp/dr. But a while back i heard about cbd strains, and i decided to give it a shot. I was not dissapointed. I've smoked small amounts of this strain, and each time it gives me all the good parts of being hig...
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for RedVans
Member since 2016
I vaped this strain and at first i didn't think much of it. I felt the body high come one slowly but it didn't have a massive indica feel to it at first. Within a half hour I was completely couch locked and had super heavy eyes. the euphoric effects were amazing. Cotton mouth was killing me, I was d...
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedSleepy
Photos

Avatar for xanykey
Member since 2018
Love using this at night to calm down, it is always a good time.
Avatar for CannabisCouple
Member since 2015
I am currently smoking on a batch of CBD afghani from my dispensary green rhino .. i think it's fire . I have DP/DR as well as anxiety and PTSD , i can not handle high THC strains any more . I immediately felt healing properties with my first pull off this batch . The smell is very clean , fresh , s...
FocusedRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for faroutandfaded
Member since 2017
My friend recommended this strain to me. This is all i have been smoking recently. It does wonders for my Panic Attacks. When smoking Afghani CBD i find my thoughts stop racing and my body to become more relaxed. Its perfect for a daytime or night time smoke.
Avatar for mellecorriveau
Member since 2017
One of my favourite strains. Makes you feel so relaxed and frees you of all physical pain and mental worries. Makes you body feel kind of like jello but without mental cloudiness. Love this strain, love CBD :)
HappyHungryRelaxedSleepyTingly