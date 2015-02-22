ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.6 50 reviews

Afghani CBD

Afghani CBD

Afghani CBD is a high-CBD variant of the landrace indica Afghani grown by Canadian LP Tilray. Named after its geographic origin Afghani CBD has relaxing, therapeutic properties that have shown potential to help those suffering with insomnia, chronic pain, and stress disorders.

36 people reported 331 effects
Relaxed 88%
Happy 63%
Sleepy 50%
Uplifted 30%
Creative 27%
Stress 58%
Pain 44%
Inflammation 41%
Anxiety 36%
Depression 33%
Dry mouth 25%
Dry eyes 13%
Dizzy 5%
Headache 2%

Reviews

50

Avatar for quik13
Member since 2016
This was the second strain I have ever tried, since I'm a new medical patient due to a back injury and nerve pain. There was no high feeling at all from this strain, just a sense of calm and relaxation. It is a lot like Cannatonic yet it leaves me with less of the very sleepy feelings that Cannato...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Relaxed
Avatar for bonnieknoxville
Member since 2016
I REALLY like this strain!! My boyfriend and I are new to this, and this was our 3rd strain. Perfect for beginners. I usually get anxious or paranoid, and not even a little bit with this, and for once I smoked more that my little chicken puffs trying to avoid the paranoia. My bf was SUPER extra cute...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for chrisjclay
Member since 2015
This is one of my favourite strains. I use it for ADHD and anxiety.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedRelaxed
Avatar for RElapse788
Member since 2015
Afghani CBD is a great strain for pain control and Insomnia. It is a perfect example of an Indica stain. Minutes after consuming; your pain becomes a distant memory, and a nice relaxing and focused couch lock sets in. If you are using this strain for Insomnia I would recommend heading to bed as soo...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for bigpopachuck
Member since 2016
Really relaxing bud. Great great grrreat. The CBD content is nice making Afghani weed high both strong and relaxing at the same time. Also side note- from my research, I believe this is a indica/ruderalis hybrid.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
GigglyHappyTalkativeUplifted
Photos

Lineage

Strain parent
Afghani
parent
Strain
Afghani CBD

Products with Afghani CBD

