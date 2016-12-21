ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
African reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain African.

Reviews

41

Avatar for Diamonddallaspage19
Member since 2018
Really good landrace strain man I smoked it felt so good and I got so giggly from smoking it this should a a giggly strain for real it makes me laugh every single time
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for J250z
Member since 2019
A good high but nothing stood out to me about it. Typical sativa high.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Omarpitt
Member since 2018
I need some of that🤑
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for grolabs
Member since 2018
Like other reviews...African Strain is a blanket term here. I am born and raised in South Africa and at 33y/o i have smoked some of my countries best. Swazi Gold like someone else mentioned was actually used to refer to the Hash we used to get, and there used to be a gold or red stamp burned into t...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Gasmnf
Member since 2018
This is a classic home grown ganja in Cape Town S.A. it's called "tarry" and for sure it makes you worry, but very productive and growns anywhere in Africa
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticFocusedGiggly
Avatar for ObieDaGod
Member since 2018
Am form West Africa, Ghana and if you want to know de effect of pure unhybridized Sativa... look up Wyclef-Cleff in Ghana. The guy tryed to Climb a high Tension Electricity Pole.. lolz n begun to sing in de Native Akan lanuage...lmao
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for DrBackRoll
Member since 2017
I'm on a trip in Togo at the moment and this is the only strain I found so far. After a few minutes I started to feel the high slowly kicking in and its a quite nice feeling nit overwhelming. I would say that it smells and tastes like Africa, a but earthy, its really nice. I picked up different time...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for agingboomer
Member since 2016
This is another review of the old landrace strains from the 1970s. I had forgotten about this strain until reading DJ Short's "Strains of Yesteryear" article. In the summer of 1978, I was fortunate to obtain a 1/2 ounce of black dagga from Central Africa (probably Congo or Central African Republic) ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEnergeticEuphoricTingly