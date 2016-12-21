Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Like other reviews...African Strain is a blanket term here. I am born and raised in South Africa and at 33y/o i have smoked some of my countries best.
Swazi Gold like someone else mentioned was actually used to refer to the Hash we used to get, and there used to be a gold or red stamp burned into t...
Am form West Africa, Ghana and if you want to know de effect of pure unhybridized Sativa...
look up Wyclef-Cleff in Ghana. The guy tryed to Climb a high Tension Electricity Pole.. lolz
n begun to sing in de Native Akan lanuage...lmao
I'm on a trip in Togo at the moment and this is the only strain I found so far.
After a few minutes I started to feel the high slowly kicking in and its a quite nice feeling nit overwhelming.
I would say that it smells and tastes like Africa, a but earthy, its really nice.
I picked up different time...
This is another review of the old landrace strains from the 1970s. I had forgotten about this strain until reading DJ Short's "Strains of Yesteryear" article. In the summer of 1978, I was fortunate to obtain a 1/2 ounce of black dagga from Central Africa (probably Congo or Central African Republic) ...