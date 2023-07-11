stock photo similar to Afternoon Delight #4
Hybrid

Afternoon Delight #4

Afternoon Delight #4 is a 50% sativa and 50% indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between GMO and Trophy Wife. This strain is a balanced and blissful hybrid that offers a hazy and euphoric high. Afternoon Delight #4 has a pungent and diesel aroma with earthy undertones. The buds are dense and frosty, with dark green and purple hues. Afternoon Delight #4 is 21% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Afternoon Delight #4 effects include relaxation, creativity, and arousal. Medical marijuana patients often choose Afternoon Delight #4 when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, pain, and stress. Bred by RYTHM, Afternoon Delight #4 features flavors like diesel, earthy, and spicy. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Afternoon Delight #4 typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. If you’re looking for a balanced and blissful hybrid that can help you unwind and enjoy the moment, Afternoon Delight #4 might be the strain for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Afternoon Delight #4, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Afternoon Delight #4 strain effects

Reported by 28 real people like you

Feelings

Euphoric

Focused

Relaxed

Afternoon Delight #4 strain flavors

Diesel

Earthy

Pepper

Afternoon Delight #4 strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    39% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Pain
    32% of people say it helps with Pain
  • Depression
    28% of people say it helps with Depression
Afternoon Delight #4 strain reviews28

July 11, 2023
this strain truly smells like weed is supposed to. it's a really good high that gives you the munches and puts you at ease. it didn't make me crazy anxious or paranoid. None of that. Instead it's a nice head high. made me alert enough to continue my work email. great strain
14 people found this helpful
July 28, 2023
This was my first time going to a Recreational Dispensary in Maryland as a Delaware resident, and I picked something that I would want to take in the afternoon during my downtime. This was the perfect name and strain for that purpose lol. It had me focused, relaxed and uplifted. All I needed was a few tokes and I was medicated. Great strain overall!!
10 people found this helpful
September 12, 2023
had a very strong smell upon opening the container, was sticky to grind had a very smooth hit no coughing after and a great relaxing high perfect to unwind after a long day.
4 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight

Afternoon Delight #4 strain genetics

Strain parent
GMG
GMOG
parent
Afternoon Delight #4
AD#4
Afternoon Delight #4