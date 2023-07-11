Afternoon Delight #4
Afternoon Delight #4 is a 50% sativa and 50% indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between GMO and Trophy Wife. This strain is a balanced and blissful hybrid that offers a hazy and euphoric high. Afternoon Delight #4 has a pungent and diesel aroma with earthy undertones. The buds are dense and frosty, with dark green and purple hues. Afternoon Delight #4 is 21% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Afternoon Delight #4 effects include relaxation, creativity, and arousal. Medical marijuana patients often choose Afternoon Delight #4 when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, pain, and stress. Bred by RYTHM, Afternoon Delight #4 features flavors like diesel, earthy, and spicy. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Afternoon Delight #4 typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. If you’re looking for a balanced and blissful hybrid that can help you unwind and enjoy the moment, Afternoon Delight #4 might be the strain for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Afternoon Delight #4, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Afternoon Delight #4Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Afternoon Delight #4 strain effects
Afternoon Delight #4 strain helps with
- 39% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 32% of people say it helps with Pain
- 28% of people say it helps with Depression
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Afternoon Delight #4 products near you
Similar to Afternoon Delight #4 near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—