Afternoon Delight #4 reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Afternoon Delight #4.

Afternoon Delight #4 strain effects

Reported by 28 real people like you

Feelings

Euphoric

Focused

Relaxed

Afternoon Delight #4 strain flavors

Diesel

Earthy

Pepper

Afternoon Delight #4 strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    39% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Pain
    32% of people say it helps with Pain
  • Depression
    28% of people say it helps with Depression

July 11, 2023
this strain truly smells like weed is supposed to. it's a really good high that gives you the munches and puts you at ease. it didn't make me crazy anxious or paranoid. None of that. Instead it's a nice head high. made me alert enough to continue my work email. great strain
14 people found this helpful
July 28, 2023
This was my first time going to a Recreational Dispensary in Maryland as a Delaware resident, and I picked something that I would want to take in the afternoon during my downtime. This was the perfect name and strain for that purpose lol. It had me focused, relaxed and uplifted. All I needed was a few tokes and I was medicated. Great strain overall!!
10 people found this helpful
September 12, 2023
had a very strong smell upon opening the container, was sticky to grind had a very smooth hit no coughing after and a great relaxing high perfect to unwind after a long day.
4 people found this helpful
August 27, 2024
There are a few variations on Afternoon Delight, and it appears Leafly has provided for the two of them separately. Nevertheless, I'm going to state for the record that this review is for Afternoon Delight #4, the cross between GMO&Trophy Wife. I had this in Rythm's brand, where I've used it in 510 distillate vape cartridge as well as 1/8th flower. As one who cannot handle sativa-dominant strains, (I rely almost all on indica-heavy) this was PERFECT for what I sought it out for. It reminds me of what it might be like if you had a small cup of espresso, without the sudden fits and starts of anxiety or paranoia. You're motivated, but not the Energizer Bunny; you're focused, but not "lost and swirly"; you're clear-headed and calm, but not sedated; you're content, but you're not a giggly schoolgirl or boy. The come-up is not intense, unless you're inhaling a couple of huge tokes back-to-back, it's gradual but you'll know once you've peaked because you're concentration will be at its best without any dizziness or headache. The smell was on point (flower) very traditional weed smell, and flavor was Mother Earth. I also want to refer you all to Zack's Cake, specifically the one made by Rythm, for those looking for this same experience but are looking for more of a relaxing, body-feel to it also without knocking you out (While it is also fairly balanced, at least in my assessment of it, you'll find it's better for those that need a break during the day or to unwind at night without excessive sedation, so try that one too!)
3 people found this helpful
February 11, 2024
Much appreciation & thanks to GABRIEL at RISE in MAPLEOOD NJ...he was incredibly helpful to me, knowledgeable about products & his attitude suggesting what can be helpful to my conditions. He could not have been any cooler...give him a bonus! He suggested Afternoon Delight #4 & after opening I was floored with the healthy smell of earth. Buds ere dense, medium sticky, yet a touch too dry for my liking. (Could be it needs to be cured better) Smoking this strain is/as wonderful for my sexual appetite, (like female Viagra) it was very relaxing & also helped my lack of appetite for food. I will most certainly purchase it repeatedly in the future.
2 people found this helpful
December 10, 2023
This has been BY FAR the HIGHEST testing flower that I have ever purchased from a dispensary, as well as the best high I can say I have ever gotten from flower. It came in at a WHOPPING 44% TAC !!!!!!!
1 person found this helpful
November 27, 2023
I love the Taste/Flavor the buds very sticky the crystal THCs are shining it's beautiful color n the THC is high can't go wrong with this kind.. highly recommend
1 person found this helpful
August 8, 2024
The name says it all! Totally relaxing and arousing! No munchies. I needed something stronger bc of my high thc tolerance & this was it! Helps majorly with anxiety.
1 person found this helpful

