- 39% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 32% of people say it helps with Pain
- 28% of people say it helps with Depression
l........n
July 11, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
this strain truly smells like weed is supposed to. it's a really good high that gives you the munches and puts you at ease. it didn't make me crazy anxious or paranoid. None of that. Instead it's a nice head high. made me alert enough to continue my work email. great strain
d........2
July 28, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
This was my first time going to a Recreational Dispensary in Maryland as a Delaware resident, and I picked something that I would want to take in the afternoon during my downtime. This was the perfect name and strain for that purpose lol. It had me focused, relaxed and uplifted. All I needed was a few tokes and I was medicated. Great strain overall!!
k........e
September 12, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
had a very strong smell upon opening the container, was sticky to grind had a very smooth hit no coughing after and a great relaxing high perfect to unwind after a long day.
f........4
August 27, 2024
Focused
Relaxed
There are a few variations on Afternoon Delight, and it appears Leafly has provided for the two of them separately. Nevertheless, I'm going to state for the record that this review is for Afternoon Delight #4, the cross between GMO&Trophy Wife. I had this in Rythm's brand, where I've used it in 510 distillate vape cartridge as well as 1/8th flower. As one who cannot handle sativa-dominant strains, (I rely almost all on indica-heavy) this was PERFECT for what I sought it out for. It reminds me of what it might be like if you had a small cup of espresso, without the sudden fits and starts of anxiety or paranoia. You're motivated, but not the Energizer Bunny; you're focused, but not "lost and swirly"; you're clear-headed and calm, but not sedated; you're content, but you're not a giggly schoolgirl or boy. The come-up is not intense, unless you're inhaling a couple of huge tokes back-to-back, it's gradual but you'll know once you've peaked because you're concentration will be at its best without any dizziness or headache. The smell was on point (flower) very traditional weed smell, and flavor was Mother Earth. I also want to refer you all to Zack's Cake, specifically the one made by Rythm, for those looking for this same experience but are looking for more of a relaxing, body-feel to it also without knocking you out (While it is also fairly balanced, at least in my assessment of it, you'll find it's better for those that need a break during the day or to unwind at night without excessive sedation, so try that one too!)
p........F
February 11, 2024
Aroused
Energetic
Hungry
Much appreciation & thanks to GABRIEL at RISE in MAPLEOOD NJ...he was incredibly helpful to me, knowledgeable about products & his attitude suggesting what can be helpful to my conditions. He could not have been any cooler...give him a bonus! He suggested Afternoon Delight #4 & after opening I was floored with the healthy smell of earth. Buds ere dense, medium sticky, yet a touch too dry for my liking. (Could be it needs to be cured better) Smoking this strain is/as wonderful for my sexual appetite, (like female Viagra) it was very relaxing & also helped my lack of appetite for food. I will most certainly purchase it repeatedly in the future.
m........r
December 10, 2023
Aroused
Energetic
Focused
This has been BY FAR the HIGHEST testing flower that I have ever purchased from a dispensary, as well as the best high I can say I have ever gotten from flower. It came in at a WHOPPING 44% TAC !!!!!!!
g........s
November 27, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
I love the Taste/Flavor the buds very sticky the crystal THCs are shining it's beautiful color n the THC is high can't go wrong with this kind.. highly recommend
j........s
August 8, 2024
Aroused
Euphoric
Focused
The name says it all! Totally relaxing and arousing! No munchies. I needed something stronger bc of my high thc tolerance & this was it! Helps majorly with anxiety.