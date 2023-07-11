There are a few variations on Afternoon Delight, and it appears Leafly has provided for the two of them separately. Nevertheless, I'm going to state for the record that this review is for Afternoon Delight #4, the cross between GMO&Trophy Wife. I had this in Rythm's brand, where I've used it in 510 distillate vape cartridge as well as 1/8th flower. As one who cannot handle sativa-dominant strains, (I rely almost all on indica-heavy) this was PERFECT for what I sought it out for. It reminds me of what it might be like if you had a small cup of espresso, without the sudden fits and starts of anxiety or paranoia. You're motivated, but not the Energizer Bunny; you're focused, but not "lost and swirly"; you're clear-headed and calm, but not sedated; you're content, but you're not a giggly schoolgirl or boy. The come-up is not intense, unless you're inhaling a couple of huge tokes back-to-back, it's gradual but you'll know once you've peaked because you're concentration will be at its best without any dizziness or headache. The smell was on point (flower) very traditional weed smell, and flavor was Mother Earth. I also want to refer you all to Zack's Cake, specifically the one made by Rythm, for those looking for this same experience but are looking for more of a relaxing, body-feel to it also without knocking you out (While it is also fairly balanced, at least in my assessment of it, you'll find it's better for those that need a break during the day or to unwind at night without excessive sedation, so try that one too!)