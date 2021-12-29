This Indica creeps up slow, but powerful. With very relaxing properties this Strain melted soreness & stress away like a knife through hot butter. My ears long for music or perhaps a movie could keep my attention. However, After smoking approximately. 0.5 grams I feel more relaxed & very laid back kind of chill. There is a background of some focus built into this powerful Indica. New users should take it slow & easy.

