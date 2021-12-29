Agathlan reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Agathlan.
Agathlan strain effects
Reported by 10 real people like you
Agathlan strain helps with
- 55% of people say it helps with Pain
- 44% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
Agathlan reviews
J........2
December 29, 2021
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
Tingly
Yo I'm Jake abs I'm here to say this shit is a weird type of high. In a good way. Very unique almost doesn't even feel like THC if you catch my drift 💊. This will have you stoned but wanting mental stimulation. I say a perfect strain for disco/ edm dances or events.
E........s
December 17, 2021
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
Relaxed
This is a top notch Indica Dominant Strain Available from Trulieve, and I grabbed a 3.5 because it sounded so intriguing. It's ancestry and genetic come from various indicators strains from AFGHANISTAN, COLOMBIA,THAILAND, and it's a beautiful Indica with a numbness that's pretty unique. All pain dissolves to almost nill.
J........1
May 14, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Seeing this strain more & more lately thought I'd give it a try. Relaxing Indica that tastes like green tea. Nice body buzz! Enjoy!
J........7
December 28, 2021
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
A nice, smooth, relaxing high that lets you forget about all your problems. The taste is a little out-there with an almost overpowering and overbearing pepper taste, so be prepared for that.
D........T
December 18, 2021
Focused
Relaxed
Uplifted
This Indica creeps up slow, but powerful. With very relaxing properties this Strain melted soreness & stress away like a knife through hot butter. My ears long for music or perhaps a movie could keep my attention. However, After smoking approximately. 0.5 grams I feel more relaxed & very laid back kind of chill. There is a background of some focus built into this powerful Indica. New users should take it slow & easy.
r........e
December 19, 2021
Euphoric
Sleepy
Tingly
Deflee a keeper. Indica AF. Tasteful.
2........h
October 17, 2021
Top tier strain, I noticed it’s not very popular, so if you’re lucky enough to get your hands on this strain you will definitely know the vibes!.
l........a
November 27, 2021
Euphoric
Giggly
Hungry
Relaxed
Very sedating