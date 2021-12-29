Agathlan is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Goji OG, Wet Dream, and OGKB. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel euphoric, sleepy, and tingly. Medical marijuana patients often choose Agathlan when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, depression, and stress. Agathlan is 18% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginners. Bred by Cult Classics Seeds, the dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Agathlan is unknown. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Agathlan, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.







