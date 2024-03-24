Alaskan Purple
aka Purple Alaskan
Alaskan Purple
AkP
Hybrid
Aroused
Sleepy
Focused
Berry
Chemical
Blueberry
Alaskan Purple effects are mostly calming.
Alaskan Purple, also known as Purple Alaskan,, is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel aroused, sleepy, and focused. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Alaskan Purple, before let us know! Leave a review.
Alaskan Purple strain effects
Alaskan Purple strain reviews(17)
w........2
March 24, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
Tingly
I couldn't see why it was called Purple until it cured and then the sugar leaves turned pale lilac. The aroma and taste is the most amazing strawberry with a hint of lemon and gas. Bit of a creeper so be careful not to go mad thinking that nothing is happening because it will catch you out! Excellent for pain relief and insomnia. I have fibromyalgia and it's one of the best strains I've used so far. Will put you to sleep and you can feel your eyes getting heavy. Lovely stuff! The buds are airy rather than compact but they make up for it by being extremely sticky. You will need to clean your grinder more than usual with this one. The plants are very hungry and you might need to go heavy on the nutrients. Luvly jubly!
i........u
October 15, 2022
Aroused
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
I grew two plants of this strain from Fem. Oregon Seed. Let me tell you that this strain is tough. Furthermore, it gives huge outdoor harvests. It smells awesome and gets stronger with cure. Trichromes and very sticky hairy orange buds. Delicious! The high lasts awhile and is a body high with a focused mind which can sometimes lead to weed naps. Extra relaxing good rest your mind weed. I recommend it for PTSD issues.
n........n
July 12, 2024
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
Uplifted
This indica-dominant cultivar, which is as pleasing to the palate as she is to the eyes, is the kinda bud that makes you think "mmm mmm mmm...." on the 2nd sweet, smooth inhale, "aaaaaaaaaah" on the subtle earthy/herb exhale. Happiness by the body which is totally at ease and noticeably more comfortable in the stiff muscles department, but by no means lethargic. Similarly, my mind is focused, calm and on as happy a frequency as my body. Was enjoyed with a bit of gardening, and assisted greatly with a 3 hour focused deep work study sesh. Lovely vibe to spend the whole day on. Whether you still need to be productive at work/on a course, or be taking a brisk/chilled hike in nature, and it would be perfect for a cruisy longboard sesh at a break like Bay of Plenty (Durban).