Alaskan Purple reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Alaskan Purple.
Alaskan Purple strain effects
Reported by 17 real people like you
Alaskan Purple strain helps with
- 37% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 18% of people say it helps with Stress
- 18% of people say it helps with Arthritis
C........4
November 20, 2021
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
I have a lot of medical problems liver chirossis, diabetes , cancer this shit was better than any pain killer I have. I didn't have to take 90mg of percocet after using this 3 times a day perfect mental and body high. Body and mind relaxed even on most stressful days.
l........2
January 7, 2022
Aroused
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
This the ultimate relaxation strain. Great for night time kickin it with a good tv show and munchies. My favorite strain of all time. Beautiful frosty purple undertones and gorgeous trichome production.
K........s
December 23, 2021
Anxious
I've had a few different smoke sessions with this strain, I've gotten a little more jittery then usual like it was more of a sativa leaning hybrid. It however has a decent high that lasts about 45 minutes to an hour.
w........2
March 24, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
I couldn't see why it was called Purple until it cured and then the sugar leaves turned pale lilac. The aroma and taste is the most amazing strawberry with a hint of lemon and gas. Bit of a creeper so be careful not to go mad thinking that nothing is happening because it will catch you out! Excellent for pain relief and insomnia. I have fibromyalgia and it's one of the best strains I've used so far. Will put you to sleep and you can feel your eyes getting heavy. Lovely stuff! The buds are airy rather than compact but they make up for it by being extremely sticky. You will need to clean your grinder more than usual with this one. The plants are very hungry and you might need to go heavy on the nutrients. Luvly jubly!
b........u
December 3, 2023
Relaxed
Grew this for the first time last year and it is a distinctive grow and smoke. My version is not too strong and has loose buds (it was a tough year in the north east), but has a distinctive diesel smell and an earthy dark taste. This is a mild day smoke with an unusual look and taste.
w........1
July 29, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Focused
I grew it outdoors and got a 2lb + yield from one monster plant. The colas were huge and everywhere. This plant had 38 tops. She's like fuel and hash with a slight berry note. Next grow will be black Alaskan purple.
t........4
July 19, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Focused
Giggly
the perfect everything strain
s........5
March 20, 2022
I grew this in Denmark using Biobizz produtcs. Even thoug the sun never come thrugh this plant made some awsome crystals!!! I startet it inside under lights in march and took it outside during maj 20. Awsome genetiks resistant to mold and pest! I cant relly diskribe the smell but if you dry and cure right it will give you a gassy stinch! Nice one seedsman!