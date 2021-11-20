I couldn't see why it was called Purple until it cured and then the sugar leaves turned pale lilac. The aroma and taste is the most amazing strawberry with a hint of lemon and gas. Bit of a creeper so be careful not to go mad thinking that nothing is happening because it will catch you out! Excellent for pain relief and insomnia. I have fibromyalgia and it's one of the best strains I've used so far. Will put you to sleep and you can feel your eyes getting heavy. Lovely stuff! The buds are airy rather than compact but they make up for it by being extremely sticky. You will need to clean your grinder more than usual with this one. The plants are very hungry and you might need to go heavy on the nutrients. Luvly jubly!