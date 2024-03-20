From HHC growers, MA. While not the most unreasonably potent strain (being under 30% typ, vs mid-30's seen in some strains). effects are qualitatively well within the Sativa side of the spectrum, and I consider it to be excellent in terms of primary properties. What most stands out about it is that it has a complex almost incense like aroma, without a hint of that angry skunk smell. It's the taste and smell that really set this one apart; This doesn't taste like gelato, or fruity candy, or fruit (lord am I sick of popular strains that taste like candy) - I'm wracking my brain trying to think of any strains with similar flavor and smell - andI've got nothing. It is rather pricey. I think the the strain is still hard to grow, even with that 30% indica in it - buds were fluffier than usual even for sativa dominants, I will continue buying it at the top-of-dispensary price periodically, and hope to see more TLDR: excellent sativa-dominant with a unique and complex flavor (no candy, no skunk, and no fuel oil - none of those go well with smoke, so that's good in my book)