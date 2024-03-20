Albarino reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Albarino.
Albarino strain effects
Albarino strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Stress
- 12% of people say it helps with Headaches
j........i
March 20, 2024
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
Talkative
Great, relaxing but talkative, happy and content! Fruity taste and perfect buds for rolling. Got an 8th from Harbor House growers.
s........e
April 4, 2024
Creative
Energetic
From HHC growers, MA. While not the most unreasonably potent strain (being under 30% typ, vs mid-30's seen in some strains). effects are qualitatively well within the Sativa side of the spectrum, and I consider it to be excellent in terms of primary properties. What most stands out about it is that it has a complex almost incense like aroma, without a hint of that angry skunk smell. It's the taste and smell that really set this one apart; This doesn't taste like gelato, or fruity candy, or fruit (lord am I sick of popular strains that taste like candy) - I'm wracking my brain trying to think of any strains with similar flavor and smell - andI've got nothing. It is rather pricey. I think the the strain is still hard to grow, even with that 30% indica in it - buds were fluffier than usual even for sativa dominants, I will continue buying it at the top-of-dispensary price periodically, and hope to see more TLDR: excellent sativa-dominant with a unique and complex flavor (no candy, no skunk, and no fuel oil - none of those go well with smoke, so that's good in my book)
b........s
May 5, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Picked up some Albariño Live Rosin from Harbor House Collective in Chelsea, Ma. Unique flavor profile on this one, reminiscent of grapefruit. Not sweet like some other citrusy strains, but more tart. The color is almost a light orange (my first time seeing that). Decent head buzz that settles into a mellow and manageable body high.
l........y
July 14, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Bit of an odd review, but this is for Harbor Head Collective in Mass., Sugar of Pure Michigan + Pure Michigan x Albarino , coming in around 80% and I forget the terps. Vaped it in a Lookah Python, and the effects make me feel like I’m sitting on the dock at a lake with a breeze in the air - i close my eyes and I’m there, and it’s more real than the air I’m breathing currently. It’s just such an odd cross of strains, crossed back on itself, so I’ll also post this review in the Pure Michigan strain as it is that good and worth trying.
c........z
March 26, 2024
Happy
Hungry
My #1 all time. Fantastic flavor and pungent nose. I will always pick this up when available. When fresh it’s perfection. Can get harsh if dry.
r........4
September 25, 2024
Energetic
Focused
Uplifted
tbh its a good smoke and gives a decent high i just dont enjoy stativa much. if your looking for a potent fruit strain this is for you.. not to strong..
t........p
June 16, 2024
Focused
Giggly
Happy
its got that tingle cheek feeling .calm buzz. giggly high. . love this smoke...no paranoia