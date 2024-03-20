stock photo similar to Albarino
Albarino
Albarino is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Grape Pie and Lemon Tree. This strain is 70% sativa and 30% indica. Albarino is 26% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Albarino typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Albarino’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Albarino, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Albarino strain effects
Albarino strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Stress
- 12% of people say it helps with Headaches
Albarino strain reviews8
March 20, 2024
April 4, 2024
May 5, 2024
