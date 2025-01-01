Alien Banana Candy is an indica-dominant weed strain made from a genetic cross of Alien Rock Candy x Banana OG. This prismatic plant comes in various shades of purple and green, with vibrant, chunky trichomes and thick orange pistils. Alien Banana Candy smells and tastes like bananas from out of this world due to its profile of limonene and b-caryophyllene—tropical and skunky. This a recipe for relaxation, with effects that soothe the mind of stress and tingle the body without too much sedation. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Alien Banana Candy, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.