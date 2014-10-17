ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Alien Rock Candy
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Alien Rock Candy

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Hybrid

4.7 203 reviews

Alien Rock Candy

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 4 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 203 reviews

Alien Rock Candy

Alien Rock Candy by Alien Genetics is an indica-dominant hybrid with an aroma as sweet as the name suggests. This Sour Dubble and Tahoe Alien cross captures a fruity, citrus aroma that carries through until the exhale. Full relaxation of the mind and body make this strain ideal for the end of an active or stressful day, with a heaviness that segueways nicely into sleep. The effects may take a few minutes to peak, but Alien Rock Candy packs a powerful euphoric punch once it sets in. A good choice for both novice and expert growers alike, Alien Rock Candy finishes around 8 weeks into its flowering cycle. 

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

137 people reported 1094 effects
Relaxed 72%
Euphoric 60%
Happy 58%
Uplifted 36%
Sleepy 29%
Pain 32%
Stress 31%
Insomnia 29%
Depression 24%
Anxiety 16%
Dry mouth 24%
Dry eyes 11%
Dizzy 7%
Paranoid 4%
Anxious 2%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

203

Show all

Avatar for crazycolton55
Member since 2014
This weed was just unbelievably amazing with its very light and fluffy buds that have a similar feel to sage leaves, but when broken up is just super shiny on the inside with crystals. When inhaled, it gives you a super delicious sweet candy flavor with an incredible sage and citrus aftertaste. The...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for chirocraig86
Member since 2016
I consider myself a connoisseur and I'm on the hunt for the #1 strains of each. Indica , indica dominant hybrid, sativa dominant hybrid, sativa. This is the #1 indica dominant hybrid. This might even be #1 of all I never buy more than an 8th at a time in case I don't like the new strain I'm tr...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for g.kirk
Member since 2014
Alien Rock Candy is a phenomenal strain and an all around wonder. The buds are really pretty to look at, every time I have had this strain the buds are tightly compact with a bit of a dark green color with a sticky layer of white sugary trichomes. The flavor isn't like I remember rock candy as a kid...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for BrettKBG
Member since 2016
This review is on Alien Rock Candy, by LivWell dispensary, Denver CO. The testing done on these buds had the active THC at 32%. Whether that was right or not I'll say this stuff hits hard. The kind of bud that makes you put your joint out half way through. With extremely strong notes of citrus o...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for dakotakush
Member since 2016
The potency is incredible. The quality of this high left me incredibly happy. Never had me dizzy or gave a headache. Stayed in space for nearly 4 hours. highly recommended for high potency and quality seekers!!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
more reviews
write a review

Find Alien Rock Candy nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Alien Rock Candy nearby.

Similar strains

search by similar

Photos

Show all

Lineage

First strain parent
Tahoe Alien
parent
Second strain parent
Sour Dubble
parent
Strain
Alien Rock Candy

Grow info

hybrid
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Products with Alien Rock Candy

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Alien Rock Candy nearby.

Good reads

Show all

New Strains Alert: Grand Doggy Purps, Alien Rock Candy, Dragon’s Breath, Mango Haze, and Buddha Haze
New Strains Alert: Grand Doggy Purps, Alien Rock Candy, Dragon’s Breath, Mango Haze, and Buddha Haze