  3. Alien Cookies
Alien Cookies reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Alien Cookies.

Avatar for Deltabeef
Member since 2020
one of the best strains out there for a nice relaxing high that is long lasting and munchie filled
Avatar for Ellaxe
Member since 2018
I could never recommend anything more then this in good faith. Unlike other, more common, strains that end up curving off the high after a few hours, this one keeps going at more of a slow but strong burner. It takes away pain but I'd recommend more for stress. This has to be the best strain I've t...
Avatar for Amber26
Member since 2017
To save you from reading my whole novel of a review because I have no life and am high as fuck, let me sum it up for you: If you are wondering to smoke this shit or not.. SMOKE IT ✌🌻 no doubt I LOVE this strain!! I love it so much, I am leaving a fricken review. Alright, let's get down to the...
