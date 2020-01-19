We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
I could never recommend anything more then this in good faith.
Unlike other, more common, strains that end up curving off the high after a few hours, this one keeps going at more of a slow but strong burner.
It takes away pain but I'd recommend more for stress.
This has to be the best strain I've t...
To save you from reading my whole novel of a review because I have no life and am high as fuck, let me sum it up for you:
If you are wondering to smoke this shit or not.. SMOKE IT ✌🌻 no doubt
I LOVE this strain!! I love it so much, I am leaving a fricken review.
Alright, let's get down to the...