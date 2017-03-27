ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Alien Dutchess
  4. Reviews

Alien Dutchess reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Alien Dutchess.

Reviews

33

Avatar for CheetahGrl18
Member since 2018
I bought this strain after a suggestion. I am so glad I did!! amazing strain!! very uplifting and great for neuropathic pain.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricHappyUplifted
Avatar for Tenochito
Member since 2019
This is my go to strain. I use the sugar concentrate on my dab rig. Very smooth, nice effects. The reason it’s my go to is the price. It’s always the lowest price per gram. I’d say it’s similar to anything alien you’ve had.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricHappy
Avatar for Denz66
Member since 2018
I. Have Trigmenial Neuralgia, and major stomachache issues. This strain helps the facial stabbing and decreases nausea
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HungryRelaxedTinglyUplifted
Avatar for chris003
Member since 2018
The high is very nice and energetic, but it has an almost heavy indica-like finish. The Dutch Treat lineage is always fun, but I think this should be classified as a hybrid.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
write a review

Photos

User uploaded image of Alien Dutchess
Avatar for CaptainQuazar
Member since 2018
Alien Dutchess sugar from Cresco delivers a strong start to your day. With a sweet &amp; spicy flavor it vaped well, minimal coughing. Heavy and fast hitting. A little edgy.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticGigglyTalkativeTinglyUplifted
Avatar for PhillyMMJ
Member since 2018
This is a great go-to strain for your every day wake and bake sessions. it will get your day off to an amazing, uplifted, and energetic start while still producing the "head high" feeling, but it doesn't make you tired. I would highly recommend this for anyone who has trouble getting motivated (or c...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticFocusedHappy
Avatar for CiciAmelia
Member since 2018
This is a smooth and potent "happy high" just as promised. Taste, smell both nice, citrus-ey and not too sweet. Feeling is uplifted and dreamy, not tired.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for NaturesWayMedicine
Member since 2015
Patients who have tried Alien Dutchess say it is perfect for treating conditions such as nausea, stress, headaches, migraines, and loss of appetite. Patients also enjoy the uplifting effects Alien Dutchess has on them. This flower is now available in Pennsylvania diespensaries.
Read full review
Reported
feelings