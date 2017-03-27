Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
This is my go to strain. I use the sugar concentrate on my dab rig. Very smooth, nice effects. The reason it’s my go to is the price. It’s always the lowest price per gram. I’d say it’s similar to anything alien you’ve had.
This is a great go-to strain for your every day wake and bake sessions. it will get your day off to an amazing, uplifted, and energetic start while still producing the "head high" feeling, but it doesn't make you tired. I would highly recommend this for anyone who has trouble getting motivated (or c...
Patients who have tried Alien Dutchess say it is perfect for treating conditions such as nausea, stress, headaches, migraines, and loss of appetite. Patients also enjoy the uplifting effects Alien Dutchess has on them. This flower is now available in Pennsylvania diespensaries.