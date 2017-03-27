ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Alien Dutchess by Cresco Labs brings together strong euphoria and deep relaxation to create a strain that is as potent as it is refined. Created by crossing Dutch Treat Haze and Alien OG, this strain exhibits a spicy, herbaceous aroma with hints of pine and lemon. The earthy and citrus notes shine through upon consumption. Alien Dutchess has been known to stimulate appetite and help abate nausea, headaches, and stress.

Avatar for WhoIsNumberTwo
Member since 2017
I am using cannabis to help aid in recovery from a long term traumatic abuse. Since THC is considered the psychoactive part of the cannabis plant, higher THC levels assist me in becoming self-aware and help me with my psychiatric goals. This plant has helped me more than any antipsychotic, anti anxi...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for kyletuch
Member since 2016
Definitely a hybrid feeling, not Sativa. Perfect any time of day smoke, helps me with headaches, nausea and anxiety. Makes me feel happy, relaxed and uplifted and clear headed. Would definitely recommend! Anything with "Alien" that I've tried so far has been phenomenal(Alien Bubba, Alien OG).
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedHappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for sublime79
Member since 2017
I bought alien dutchess and it is wonderful! It helps my neurapathy with the 28% thc.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for lawofsin
Member since 2014
The euphoria and creative boosts are a favorite part of this strain. Great for stress and anxiety which I suffer severely from, after for many prescriptions I found a strain I can enjoy regularly. Wonderful for a sesh or group hang out.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricTinglyUplifted
Avatar for Mbrock
Member since 2018
Tasty and smooth in a concentrate form, the Terp notes are delicious, while still providing a unique blend between the earthy, piney, and lemon. Definitely uplifting without just staying in your head. Would definitely recommend cresoco’s products especially this specific strain.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappyHungry
Lineage

First strain parent
Dutch Treat Haze
parent
Second strain parent
Alien OG
parent
Strain
Alien Dutchess
First strain child
Blueberry Space Cake
child
Second strain child
Hayley's Haze
child

