Alien Mints reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Alien Mints.
Alien Mints strain effects
Reported by 71 real people like you
Alien Mints strain helps with
- 31% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 24% of people say it helps with Depression
- 24% of people say it helps with Pain
b........9
May 30, 2022
Focused
Happy
Talkative
I love this strain! It’s perfect for when you don’t want to be tired, but you want to feel relaxed and centered. Good for back pain and anxiety. Taste starts out earthy with a little pepper thrown in, and it ends in minty chocolate, mmmm💚 I’m not a heavy smoker and some strains make me feel like I can’t leave the house, this one is all the things I’m looking for in a daytime weed, none of the heart racing or lethargy that I am not.
k........v
February 10, 2023
Focused
Giggly
Relaxed
Feel way less stressed and more relaxeddd…and relievedd.. idk how to explain the feeling 10/10
j........2
April 29, 2023
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Was coughing like crazy with this one! The smell has a little bit of mint and kinda sweet & sour taste. I felt warm and numb yet tingly and just happy! ❤️
x........2
July 6, 2023
Aroused
Euphoric
Talkative
this shit smacks so hard. i got the cartridge from strane it helps my ptsd so much. tastes pretty good. it’s my all time fave i hope to experience it in bud one day
N........s
April 29, 2023
Aroused
Creative
I left a review and I found more alien mintz and idk if VIVID is just really good at growing, drying, and curing flower or what, but this strain needs to win gold at a cannabis cup. For me I have found nothing better
S........n
August 11, 2023
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
Talkative
Therapy weed. You'll feel a lot better after a really good cry ✌️😎
j........5
August 11, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Focused
I hadnt tried this one yet but it was boasting 31 % THC so yeah lets try it. After 3 hits I felt my anxiety just melt away. The head high was immediate but a really nice body high followed. I felt creative, but was relaxed and focused. I have arthritis in my fingers and back and this strain kicks its ass. Have a snack handy!
s........2
April 28, 2023
Stepping into a mystical realm of deepest thought.